Carabao Cup round-up and draw: Late Arsenal goals put gloss on win over Wombles while Leicester knock Millwall out

Arsenal eased into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a comfortable victory over spirited League One side AFC Wimbledon.

The Gunners have returned to winning ways of late and Mikel Arteta would have been pleased to see his side add goals to their recently-discovered guile with this 3-0 victory.

It took them until the latter stages to do so, however, with Alexandre Lacazette’s early penalty not built on until the final 13 minutes when substitute Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah wrapped up Arsenal’s place in the next round.

This was a chance to give much-needed game time to the likes of Lacazette, Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli and, in the main, Arteta’s fringe players did well.

Arteta insists Lacazette can play a key role for Arsenal this season despite limited opportunities and his contract expiring next summer.

The Frenchman captained the side and was the man to make the breakthrough in the 11th minute, coolly slotting home from the penalty spot after Martinelli had been felled by Nesta Guinness-Walker.

If those inside the Emirates Stadium expected the floodgates to open at that point they would have been disappointed, Nik Tzanev in the Wimbledon goal going largely untroubled for the remainder of the first-half.

The visitors held their own without truly testing Bernd Leno, back in the Arsenal side having lost the gloves to summer signing Aaron Ramsdale.

The former Wimbledon goalkeeper was not even among the substitutes as Arteta made 10 changes, only Thomas Partey retained from the weekend win at Burnley as he continues to build up fitness ahead of the north London derby.

The Ghana midfielder came close to doubling Arsenal’s lead with a drive from the edge of the box which Tzanev pushed behind on the hour, with Partey making way shortly after.

Nuno Tavares saw a back-post header kept out by Tzanev as the hosts pushed for the goal to kill off the tie but Wimbledon were defending resolutely in numbers – repelling most balls in and around their box.

They could not set up a grandstand finish, however, Arteta throwing on Bukayo Saka for Martinelli with the England man immediately involved in the attack which saw Smith Rowe double the lead.

The result was put beyond doubt just three minutes later, Saka again involved as he worked the ball wide for Cedric Soares to cross and Nketiah to flick in with aplomb.

Ethan Chislett headed wide when he should have done better as the visitors chased a consolation before Saka arrowed a shot inches wide and drew a late save out of Tzanev as Arsenal progressed.

Ademola Lookman's first goal for Leicester helped fire them to a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory at his local side Millwall.

Winger Lookman, who grew up in nearby Peckham, marked his full Foxes debut with the opening goal shortly after half-time.

Kelechi Iheanacho wrapped up the victory with Leicester's second two minutes from time.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers, perhaps mindful of his side's shaky start to the season, named a strong line-up at The Den despite making eight changes.

But after a scrappy start it was Championship Millwall who went close to opening the scoring in the 14th minute after a half-cleared corner fell to Ryan Leonard, who fired narrowly wide from the edge of the area.

Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward, making a first Foxes appearance since February, then got down well to block Connor Mahoney's low drive.

Millwall's fans, many of whom booed Leicester's taking of the knee despite the best efforts of the stadium sound system to drown them out, began to get behind their side just like they had when Leicester last visited The Den.

Then, amid a raucous atmosphere, Claudio Ranieri's reigning champions were beaten 1-0 by the 10-man Lions in the FA Cup.

But there was to be no repeat of that shock result, in February 2017, once Leicester began to dominate the ball and quietened the crowd down.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, another making his first start of the season for the visitors, should have done better with his cross after a mazy run, and Youri Tielemans curled a free-kick over after he was tripped on the edge of the box by Shaun Hutchinson.

Millwall had another opportunity before half-time but Ben Thompson's header looped onto the top of the net.

But four minutes into the second half Leicester's pressing paid off when Dewsbury-Hall won possession just inside the Millwall half.

Iheanacho smuggled the ball away and when his shot was saved by Lions keeper George Long, former Charlton youngster Lookman arrived to slam the rebound high into the net.

Millwall came closest to an equaliser when Mahoney bent a free-kick into the area which substitute Benik Afobe was inches away from touching into the net.

But with time running out Iheanacho finished a swift Foxes counter-attack with a stinging shot into the roof of the net to seal their passage into round four.

Fourth round draw

Chelsea v Southampton

Arsenal v Leeds United

Stoke City v Brentford

West Ham v Manchester City

Leicester City v Brighton

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

QPR v Sunderland

Preston North End v Liverpool