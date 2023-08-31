Carabao Cup draw: Man City handed tricky trip to Newcastle as holders Man Utd face Crystal Palace
Treble-winners Manchester City will travel to Newcastle while holders Manchester United will host Crystal Palace in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
The pairings were among the pick of the ties as the sides that qualified for Europe this season entered the competition for Wednesday's draw.
Record nine-time winners Liverpool were handed a home tie against Championship Leicester and Arsenal will cross London to face Brentford.
The Premier League's bottom side Everton, who needed two late goals to see off League Two Doncaster, were given an away tie at Aston Villa.
Other intriguing ties pitted Chelsea, who had to come from behind to beat AFC Wimbledon, against Brighton and Salford, who beat Leeds on penalties, against Burnley.
Fulham, who saw off Tottenham, will host Norwich while fellow top-flight sides Wolves, Luton and West Ham will travel to Ipswich, Exeter and Lincoln respectively.
Sutton, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, were drawn away at Port Vale.
Carabao Cup third round draw
Ipswich Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Exeter City v Luton Town
Aston Villa v Everton
Manchester United v Crystal Palace
Port Vale v Sutton United
Bradford City v Middlesbrough
Bournemouth v Stoke City
Lincoln City v West Ham United
Brentford v Arsenal
Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion
Salford City v Burnley
Fulham v Norwich City
Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City
Liverpool v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Manchester City
Mansfield Town v Peterborough United
Ties to be played week commencing September 25, 2023.