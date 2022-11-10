Caoimhín Kelleher’s Liverpool record: 6 saves in 4 shoot-outs after 18 games

Derby County's Lewis Dobbin sees his penalty saved by Liverpool's Caoimhín Kelleher at Anfield last night. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Caoimhín Kelleher has now saved six penalties in shoot-outs for Liverpool, the most in the club's history after surpassing Pepe Reina's tally of five, and has been involved in eight League Cup matches, four of which have gone to spot-kicks of which he has won all.

He also scored the winning penalty against Chelsea to win the League Cup last February making him a Kop legend at the tender age of 23.

KELLEHER RECORD

Win ratio: 77.78% W:14 D:2 L:2

Honours: Champions League 2019, European Super Cup 2019, Premier League 2019/20, League Cup 2022, FA Cup 2022

League games: 4

League clean sheets: 2

Total clean sheets: 9

Total games: 18

25/9/2019: 2-0 win v MK Dons (League Cup), Stadium MK

30/10/2019: 5-5 (won 5-4 on pens) v Arsenal (League Cup) Anfield

Celebrations broke out in front of the Kop after 20-year-old Kelleher saved Dani Ceballos' penalty to set up a 5-4 shootout win.

17/12/2019: 5-0 loss v Aston Villa (League Cup) Villa Park

4/2/2020: 1-0 W v Shrewsbury Town (FA Cup) Anfield

1/12/2020: 1-0 W v Ajax (Champions League) Anfield

6/12/2020: 4-0 W v Wolves (Premier League) Anfield

9/12/2020: 1-1 D v Midtjylland (Champions League) Arena Herning

8/1/2021: 4-1 W v Aston Villa (FA Cup) Villa Park

3/2/2021: 1-0 L v Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League) Anfield

21/9/2021: 3-0 W v Norwich City (League Cup) Carrow Road

16/10/2021: 5-0 W v Watford (Premier League) Vicarage Road

22/12/2021: 3-3 (won 5-4 on pens) Leicester City (League Cup) Anfield

Kelleher saves two penalties from Luke Thomas and Ryan Bertrand as Liverpool win a shootout against Leicester City to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals

2/1/2022: 2-2 D v Chelsea (Premier League) Stamford Bridge

9/1/2022: 4-1 W v Shrewsbury Town (FA Cup) Anfield

20/1/2022: 2-0 W v Arsenal (League Cup) Emirates Stadium

6/2/2022: 3-1 W v Cardiff City (FA Cup) Anfield

27/2/2022: 0-0 (won 11-10 on pens) Chelsea (League Cup final) Wembley

The League Cup final shoot-out came down to an unlikely duel between two goalkeepers with Kelleher belting his penalty past Kepa Arrizabalaga who had replaced Edouard Mendy for the shoot-out.

Spaniard Arrizabalaga then blazed his effort over the bar into the massed ranks of Liverpool supporters who celebrated the club's first domestic Cup silverware for a decade.

9/11/2022: 0-0 (won 3-2 on pens) v Derby (League Cup) Anfield

Kelleher saves penalties from Ireland teammate Conor Hourihane, Craig Forsyth and, crucially, Lewis Dobbin to set new Anfield record for penalty saves.