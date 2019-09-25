Caoimhin Kelleher to make full Liverpool debut as Jurgen Klopp picks experimental side for Carabao Cup tie

It is a huge night Caoimhín Kelleher as the Cork goalkeeper will make his full Liverpool debut in the Carabao Cup third round tie against MK Dons.

Kelleher's first competitive senior outing comes just 24 hours after Ireland U21 striker Troy Parrott pulled on the Spurs jersey for his full debut in the penalty shoot-out defeat to Colchester.

Kelleher will play in goal in a Liverpool side that has a mix of youth and experience. Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez start at centre back, with Ki-Jana Hoever and James Milner completing the defence.

The midfield is made up of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana and Naby Keita while the young trio of Curtis Jones, Rhian Brewster and Harvey Elliot are in attack.

Online Editors