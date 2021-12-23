Caoimhín Kelleher the hero as remarkable Reds rally ends in shoot-out success

For once, Jurgen Klopp will be ecstatic to have a hectic January. Even by Liverpool’s standards during the Klopp era, this was one of the more extraordinary comeback victories. They secured their Carabao Cup semi-final spot in a penalty shoot-out over Leicester City. That barely tells the story.

For 45 minutes, it looked like a case of how many for Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester. Liverpool were understrength, under-par and 3-1 down. They had succumbed to two Jamie Vardy goals and a stunner from James Maddison from 25 yards which looked like a worthy winner.

Then Klopp made three half-time substitutions and the stadium came to life. The comeback was almost over when Takumi Minamino struck in the fifth minute of injury time after Diogo Jota had earlier halved the deficit.

It was complete when Ryan Bertrand’s decisive penalty was saved by Ireland international Caoimhín Kelleher, his second stop of the shoot-out, and Jota stroked past Kasper Schmeichel.

It is six years since Rodgers last tasted victory at Anfield. He was still Liverpool’s coach then. He won’t believe it did not happen here.

Considering they have won the competition a joint-record eight times, Liverpool’s recent attitude to the League Cup often seems at best ambivalent and at worst disinterested.

Klopp has lost a final, semi-final, and was under orders to effectively surrender a quarter-final two years ago, compelled to play a youth side while his team competed for the Club World Cup.

But some team sheets give a distinct ‘we can take it or leave it’ impression. So it appeared last night, when Klopp sacrificed so many first-teamers to give more experience to youngsters.

In the earlier rounds this tends to go unpunished. Against a Leicester team that resembled a Premier League line-up – and manager who sees the Carabao Cup as a valuable piece of silverware – it was fraught with risk.

From the early stages, Liverpool were error-prone and Leicester too classy to fail to overwhelm them and take advantage.

Vardy, especially, could sense it was party time whenever Liverpool’s defenders dallied in possession.

The striker should have had a hat-trick by half-time, striking twice in 12 minutes. On both occasions, the starting point was Liverpool cheaply surrendering possession, Leicester incisively inflicting punishment.

Maddison and Patson Daka provided the assists, Vardy gleefully celebrating in front of the Kop.

Liverpool revived themselves on 19 minutes thanks to some trickery on the left from Kostas Tsimikas, his cross making its way to Firmino who teed up Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to smash past Schmeichel.

Joe Gomez’s slack pass on 38 minutes gifted Vardy the chance for a treble, but he was denied by the post.

Jota, James Milner and Ibrahima Konate indulged in a lengthy half-time warm-up. The trio’s introduction was greeted like a cavalry charge.

Leicester still should have extended their lead when the eye-catching Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall forced Kelleher into a smart save.

Just as belief was starting to evaporate, Minamino sent Jota clear to make it 3-2 on 67 minutes and it was as if Anfield was in the grip of one of those legendary European comebacks.

Leicester, so poised early on, were not helped by the loss of Ricardo and Caglar Soyuncu with injuries.

Jota and Williams both went close to an equaliser – the former forcing Schmeichel into a fine reflex save. And just as Leicester thought they had navigated six minutes of injury time, Minamino chested down and picked his spot.

The Japanese international missed his penalty during the spot-kicks, but so did Luke Thomas and it felt inevitable that Liverpool would indeed complete their comeback. Jota obliged.

