Caoimhín Kelleher starts for Liverpool while 18-year-old Northern Irishman Conor Bradley makes senior debut

Caoimhín Kelleher has been given the number one jersey for Liverpool in tonight’s Carabao Cup third-round clash against Norwich at Carrow Road.

Jurgen Klopp has made nine changes to the Liverpool side which beat Crystal Palace 3-0 on Saturday, with only summer signing Ibrahima Konate and left-back Kostas Tsimikas retaining their places.

Joe Gomez wears the captain’s armband while Curtis Jones represents the club for the 50th time and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is recalled. Kaide Gordon, 16, and fellow teenager Conor Bradley, from Northern Ireland, were handed debuts by the Reds boss.

Irish internationals Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele both start for Norwich.

Teenager Bradley has ended a 67-year wait after he was named in Liverpool’s starting XI.

The Tyrone lad becomes the first man from Northern Ireland to play a competitive game for Liverpool since Sammy Smyth took off the famous red jersey for the last time back in 1954.

Bradley has already made three appearances for the senior international side and featured for Jurgen Klopp’s first team during pre-season.

But tonight he does what the likes of former Reds Jim Magilton, Ryan McLaughlin, Sean Friars, Rodney McAree and David Larmour couldn’t by taking to the pitch in a competitive game for Liverpool’s senior team.