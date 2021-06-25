Caoimhin Kelleher celebrates new Liverpool deal as Jurgen Klopp ponders Irish keeper's next move

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will make the final call on whether Caoimhin Kelleher will go out on loan next season and he looks set to stay at Anfield.

Republic of Ireland keeper Kelleher has been handed a bumper pay rise as he upgraded his £15,000-a-week deal and vowed to push Alisson Becker for the Liverpool No. 1 jersey on Thursday.

Now the 22-year-old from Cork has told the club's website that the prospect of a loan move has been discussed with Klopp and goalkeeping coach John Achterberg.

"I am still quite young for a goalkeeper, so I think staying at a club like Liverpool where the quality of training is up there with the best in the world is probably the best I can get," he stated.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher (right) celebrates victory with manager Jurgen Klopp last season. Photo: Michael Regan/PA Wire

"It really helps my development and if I get the chance to play as well, it will be a huge boost as well.

"I've had a bit of a discussion with Jurgen and the goalkeeping coaches as well, John (Achterberg) and Jack (Robinson) about pre-season and what happens for me.

"The manager just said he was very happy with how I did last year, the chances I got and when I played and did really well, so I just want to continue my progress next season and keep pushing Ali and Adrian, keep the competition going and do the best I can."

There was an expectation that Kelleher could seal a move to a Championship or League One club in England after Achterberg said that may be the best way for him to develop as a keeper last October.

"He would like to play games and obviously that would be easier if he went out on loan, but the problem for us is we need three good goalies and he is one of our three," said Achterberg.

"For his development, a loan move would be his next step, but the club has to make sure they have everything covered in case we havea problem with our keepers and we know it would be hard to find a keeper as good as him if we let him go out on loan.

"It's not the ideal solution for him and maybe playing matches would be what he needs now, but he is training with top players everyday at Liverpool, playing in our under-23 games and that will allow him to continue to progress.

"Working with someone as good as Alisson every day for the last couple of years can only help him. He sets such high standards in everythinghe does and you can only learn from working with someone like that.

"The higher level you train at every day allows you to take your career up to the next level, but it would be the best solution for him to have a spell on loan at some point."

Achterberg's stance may have shifted after Kelleher played five first-team games for Liverpool last season and also made his senior debut for Stephen Kenny's senior Republic of Ireland side.

Now Kelleher will battle it out with Adrian, who also signed a new contract earlier this month, to be back-up keeper to Brazilian No.1 Alisson.