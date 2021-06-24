| 14.7°C Dublin

Caoimhin Kelleher and Gavin Banzunu taking different routes to the top

Daniel McDonnell

Ireland goalkeepers Gavin Bazunu, left, and Caoimhin Kelleher are taking different routes to the top of their profession (Brian Lawless/Nick Potts/PA) Expand

It feels like Caoimhin Kelleher and Gavin Bazunu are destined to permanently live in the same news cycle.

On the week that it’s announced that Kelleher has signed a new long-term deal at Liverpool, confirmation is expected of a loan move for Bazunu to League One, with Portsmouth at the front of the queue to secure the services of the Manchester City netminder.

Theres an interesting contrast between the career paths of the highly talented duo that are set to battle it out for the Ireland shirt over the next decade, possibly starting from later this year – even though Darren Randolph still just abou, remains in the equation.

