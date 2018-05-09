Cancelled booking didn’t sour productive business trip – Saints hit out at hotel

Southampton have posted a tongue-in-cheek review of the Swansea hotel which cancelled the club’s booking just 24 hours before a key Premier League relegation clash.

The Saints were due to stay at the city’s Marriott Hotel ahead of their game against Swansea at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday evening, but were told at short notice that the venue was unavailable to them because of a “virus outbreak”.

Amid reports that the hotel was still taking bookings, manager Mark Hughes and his players were forced to stay instead 35 miles away at the Vale of Glamorgan resort, although their evening improved significantly as a 1-0 victory eased their relegation fears. Just some feedback... #saintsfc pic.twitter.com/RbG6k2Uh8O — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 9, 2018 In a post on the club’s official Twitter account on Wednesday morning, user “WeMarchOn” offered a one-star review of the Marriott.

It said: “Had been due to stay here for a very important business trip, only to have our reservation cancelled 24 hours before arrival due to an apparent virus outbreak. “Very disappointing as other guests’ bookings seemed to be unaffected.

AS IT STANDS



Things are suddenly looking very different at the bottom of the #PL... #SWASOU pic.twitter.com/GUf6c6aCHT — Premier League (@premierleague) May 8, 2018 “The inconvenience meant we had to make alternative arrangements for our group at short notice. Ended up switching to the Vale resort. Not an ideal location for our needs – much longer trip to get to our meeting – but great staff and facilities there and would highly recommend. “Fortunately, the experience didn’t sour our trip. Business meeting was extremely productive!

“Not planning to return any time soon.” The win saw the Saints climb three points clear of the relegation zone and left Swansea three points from safety with each having one game remaining.

Press Association