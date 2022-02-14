Campaigner hits out over possible Northern Ireland call-up for convicted sex offender Jay Donnelly

Football chiefs wanting to rehabilitate players who have mistreated or abused women need to “check their own attitudes” if the guidance they offer is about how not to get “tripped up” online, a leading feminist activist has said.

Elaine Crory spoke out after Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough revealed that he is considering selecting Glentoran’s Jay Donnelly for the international squad despite his conviction for sex offences.

Ms Crory said that while “second chances exist”, it should be a case of “deeds and not words” when it comes to tackling misogyny amongst players.

In June 2016, Donnelly took a photograph of a 16-year-old girl while they were having sex. The picture was posted in a WhatsApp group with up to 10 other players and was later widely distributed.

In November 2018, Donnelly admitted the charge of distributing an indecent image of a child and was sentenced to four months in jail the following year, which was later reduced to three months.

The young victim only became aware that her picture had been distributed when she was shouted at in the street. The judge in the case said the schoolgirl was treated like a “trophy”.

Donnelly was dropped by Cliftonville but later signed for Glentoran where he has been credited with leading the team’s title charge having scored 23 goals this season.

Baraclough told Sunday Life: “You are talking about an individual who I know obviously divides opinion but if he is having a good season and I feel it’s right, I have no problems in calling people up.

“That’s where we stand. I’m judging people on how I see their footballing ability and can they go and equate that to the international scene.”

He added that he often advised younger players about their social media use. “There’s a lot of people out there that want to trip you up. Players get guided about the pitfalls.”

Elaine Crory of the Belfast Feminist Network said that while people can learn and move forward, “it’s difficult to say how true these words are until time passes and a new, better character emerges”.

She said that those in football who “wanted to foster that in their players would do well to double check their own attitudes”.

“Providing guidance to young players is one thing, but that guidance can’t be about getting caught out or ‘tripped up’, as if these young men are saying and doing these things by accident.”

Ms Crory said that providing leadership would mean a “look at changing the culture within the club, so that players understand that it won’t be tolerated if they say or do these things”.

“If you have a dressing room where homophobic jokes are laughed at, that’s a problem. If you have WhatsApp groups where sharing naked images is acceptable, that’s a problem — even if you never get caught”, she added.

Baraclough’s comments come as the English Premier League faces fresh scrutiny over sex allegations against a number of well known players.

Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy is currently facing a number of charges of rape and attempted rape. Manchester United player Mason Greenwood is currently on bail following his arrest on suspicion of raping and threatening to kill a woman.