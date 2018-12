Calum Chambers calls for unity at Fulham

Calum Chambers has called on the Fulham squad to stick together in their bid to climb away from the relegation zone.

The Cottagers remain rooted to the foot of the table following Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat by West Ham.

Yet they are still only three points from safety ahead of three huge matches against Newcastle, Wolves and Huddersfield over Christmas.

Chambers, back in the Cottagers midfield after injury, told FulhamfcTV, “I think we can take heart from that performance.

“We said in the dressing room afterwards ‘stay together, keep fighting, keep playing like this’ because again we created chances, we’ve just got to put them away.

“We need to stay together, be positive and move on to the next game. This is an important part of the season, we need to dig in deep and get the points and results we need.

“We’ve got games coming up that we’d like to get some points from so we need to all be on it and be focused.”

Fulham did indeed create chances and Aboubakar Kamara could have had a first-half hat-trick but was denied three times by Hammers goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

In between time West Ham scored twice, however, through Robert Snodgrass and Michail Antonio to make if four wins on the spin and climb into the top half.

Defender Fabian Balbuena paid tribute to manager Manuel Pellegrini’s attacking philosophy which seems to now be paying dividends following a slow start to the season.

“We work as a big team, and try to play as a big team in the games,” Balbuena told West Ham TV. “Of course the mentality of the manager is important.

“He transmits the mentality of a winner and all the guys recognise that philosophy and try to do our job very well, and on the pitch try to win games.”

Press Association