Callum Wilson and Joelinton strike late on as Newcastle win at Crystal Palace

Late goals by Callum Wilson and Joelinton gave Newcastle more success in the capital after a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace.

A drab Premier League contest seemed destined to finish goalless before Steve Bruce saw his forward pair deliver the goods.

Wilson’s seventh goal of the campaign two minutes from time appeared enough to earn the Magpies all three points before Joelinton’s tireless display was rewarded with a deflected strike a minute later.

Joelinton celebrates Newcastle's second (Clive Rose/PA)

Joelinton celebrates Newcastle's second (Clive Rose/PA)

Following back-to-back defeats, Newcastle returned to winning ways and are unbeaten in three clashes in London this season while Roy Hodgson was left to reflect on a bitterly disappointing night for his side.

Given these teams scored only 69 times during a combined 76 league games last season, a goalfest was not expected in SE25.

The chances of a thriller lessened further when Allan Saint-Maximin joined Wilfried Zaha on the absentee list, with both clubs missing the creativity of their flair players.

Bruce made four changes to the side which lost at home to Chelsea last weekend and that initially had the desired effect.

After proceedings got under way following a minute’s applause for Diego Maradona, who died at the age of 60 on Wednesday, Joelinton signalled his intent with three early efforts.

The first two by Newcastle’s £40million record signing were off target, but the third did at least force Vicente Guaita into a routine save.

Players honour Diego Maradona before kick-off (Daniel Leal Olivas/PA)

Players honour Diego Maradona before kick-off (Daniel Leal Olivas/PA)

Palace had allowed the Magpies to dictate possession during the opening exchanges, but briefly clicked into gear midway through the half thanks to Ebere Eze.

The summer signing forced Karl Darlow into an excellent save with a drilled effort in the 25th minute which had been heading for the top corner.

Newcastle’s goalkeeper was required again four minutes later and produced another timely intervention to keep out Jeffrey Schlupp’s low effort.

Schlupp had been a surprise inclusion over Michy Batshuayi and he had the final attempt of the half, but was unable to steer his header on target.

More good work by the winger presented fellow Ghana international Jordan Ayew with a half chance in the 54th minute, but the attacker could only poke wide on the stretch.

By the time Eze’s volley almost drifted out for a throw, Hodgson had seen enough and Jairo Riedewald and Christian Benteke were introduced to try and spark some life into the clash.

Gary Cahill reacts after a missed chance (Clive Rose/PA)

Gary Cahill reacts after a missed chance (Clive Rose/PA)

Away boss Bruce did similar and substitute Matt Ritchie produced a wonderful ball into the area with 18 minutes to go, but Joelinton mistimed his jump and nodded well wide.

Sean Longstaff’s fine run from inside his own half created another chance for Newcastle in the 79th minute after he was brought down and yet Ritchie could only fire a neat free-kick routine straight at Guaita.

Benteke was the next substitute to threaten, but his downward header was excellently parried away from goal by Darlow before Federico Fernandez bravely blocked Cheikhou Kouyate’s effort.

Palace looked the more likely and Patrick van Aanholt should have found Batshuayi with a cross five minutes from time, which proved decisive.

With time almost up, Joelinton dribbled forward and slipped in Wilson, who coolly slotted between Guaita’s legs with 88 minutes on the clock.

Newcastle were not done there though, and Brazilian Joelinton wrapped up the points with a deflected strike in the 90th minute after another fine run to move the Magpies up to 10th.

PA Media