Callum O’Dowda finds new club after signing three-year deal with Cardiff City

IRELAND international Callum O'Dowda says he wants to use his move to Cardiff City to show his hunger to succeed.

A six-year spell at Bristol City ended last month when the Robins opted not to extend his contract, and after interest was expressed by a number of Championship sides, he decided on a move to Cardiff, joining on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old had a difficult time with injury last season and lost his place in the Ireland squad as a consequence, but he's determined to make his mark at Cardiff.

“I’m delighted. It’s been a long process, from meeting the gaffer and going around the training ground, to actually putting pen to paper," he told the club website.

“The intent and the passion the manager showed, and also the business that the club has been doing in the transfer window, was something that I want to be part of.

“I’m at a stage in my career where I’m hungry, I want to achieve as much as I can, and I feel as though I could be hitting my prime now. So, it’s all about kicking on with the right team, the right manager and a fantastic club.”

He becomes the second current international to switch clubs this summer, as Jayson Molumby had earlier moved to West Brom on a permanent deal from Brighton after a loan spell while uncapped Mark Sykes moved to Bristol City from Oxford United.

O'Dowda played in the first three internationals of Stephen Kenny's reign but has not featured for the Republic since the Nations League defeat in Wales 18 months ago.

Meanwhile, Bohemians have snapped up full back Ryan Burke after he was released by Mansfield Town.

The former St Patrick's Athletic player had a spell with Birmingham City as well as Mansfield, where he was loaned out to non-league Telford, but he now arrives at Bohs, in a bid to bulk up their leaky defence.

“I am delighted to have Ryan on board. He is a player I know from his schoolboy days at St Joseph’s," said manager Keith Long.

“He is coming to us at a good age to come in with four years at Birmingham and with a decent level of first-team experience with Telford this year.

“We are really looking forward to working with him and we feel he will strengthen the squad and give us competition in an important position that we need.”