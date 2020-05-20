Callum Hudson-Odoi returns to training after positive coronavirus test

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was among those to return to limited, socially-distanced training for the first time since testing positive for coronavirus in March.

Top-flight teams voted unanimously to step up their return to action at Monday’s shareholders meeting, allowing players to train in a limited capacity as part of phase one of ‘Project Restart’.

Hudson-Odoi was pictured in a group with N’Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic, Kurt Zouma and Kepa Arrizabalaga at Chelsea’s Cobham base in images released by the club on Tuesday.

Check out the full gallery of photos as the Blues returned to training today, with social distancing in play. 👇 — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) May 19, 2020

He was cleared to train after a coronavirus test came back negative.

The 19-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 on the same day the Premier League announced its suspension on March 13 but two weeks later Blues head coach Frank Lampard announced the teenager had fully recovered.

PA Media