Byrne's quality control can lead Hoops to historic double

As a shop window, the event that is the FAI Cup final can be clear and sparkling, or grimy and off-putting.

With Shamrock Rovers today (6.40) aiming to beat Dundalk and claim their first double since 1987, Rovers supporters of a certain age will recall how the Cup final was often the last time one of the star players from their four in a row side would be seen in a hooped shirt: internationals Alan Campbell and Liam Buckley (1984) and Jacko McDonagh (1985) played for Rovers for the last time in the final, before moves to the continent. In later years, for people like David Forde (2006) and Richie Towell (2015) the Cup final was the (successful) closing chapter in League of Ireland football, a ticket out of here.

The 'shop window' theory doesn't always hold, though: it's believed that the then Reading manager, Jaap Stam, watched the 2016 Cup final with the sole intention of scouting Cork City striker Seán Maguire. Despite scoring the winner, Maguire admits himself he had a poor game in the final and Stam's interest cooled. Numerous club managers from England, such as Brian McDermott, have shown up on Cup final day on a scouting mission but opted not to buy.

The future of Shamrock Rovers talisman Jack Byrne will not be decided by how he plays in today's final against Dundalk: he does not need a big performance today to win people over, as any foreign club interested in Byrne has already made their mind up.

But his form could well dictate the outcome of the game itself. Byrne is one of those players capable of turning a match on his own.

In the last decade, most finals have gone to extra-time, five of the last 12 decided on penalties, so it's often the goalkeeper who is key on the day and, bar Towell in 2015, no individual outfield player has marked the final as 'his final' in the last 20 years.

Byrne has the potential to do that for Rovers, that's not in question. What's unknown is whether it will be the last time he's seen in the League of Ireland, as the 24-year-old is out of contract. Rovers say they have made him a "fantastic" offer to keep him, while also admitting that they are prepared for his departure. "This club is bigger than any one individual, and this goes for any manager or player," said head coach Stephen Bradley.

What happens today is important for the clubs, Rovers looking for the double and aiming to become the first side to complete a season unbeaten in domestic competition in 95 years while Dundalk, experiencing trauma in the group stages of the Europa League, need a trophy to turn a forgettable season into something worth treasuring.

But Byrne's next decision is also important for the League of Ireland. If Rovers can persuade Byrne to stay on, even for another year, it would be a major statement of intent, especially for a club who have an eye on UEFA competition next season. Progress to the Champions League group stage is now impossible for an Irish club, but the introduction of the Europa League Conference next season puts group stage football within reach.

In their last five European games, Dundalk have learned just how difficult life is at that level and Rovers know that having Byrne (right) would make them far more competitive in Europe next season . . . whether that's enough to sate Byrne's hunger in the game remains to be seen.

Byrne says he's not using today's game as a stage for himself. "Of course, I've been thinking about what's going to happen but it certainly won't be coming into my head when we're going into a Cup final. I'll be going out there with a group of players who I've worked with for two years, who've given me everything and who I have given everything to.

"The manager, the staff, the board who took me here in the first place when I didn't have that many options . . . there is nothing in my mind about what I'm doing after the Cup final. It's all about the Cup final and trying to win a double for the club and for people who have supported me unbelievably over the last two years.

"Any move will have to be worth my while doing," he says. "I think it would be disrespectful to the club and to this group of players if I was even half thinking about how 'oh, this (move) is there tomorrow so I don't really care about the Cup final, if we win, we win, if we lose, we lose'. It's not like that at all."

Byrne was at a low ebb in his career when he joined Rovers in 2019, his star dimmed by a series of unsuccessful stops at Blackburn, Wigan and Kilmarnock.

The door to international football opened last year, Stephen Kenny reopening it this year when he used Byrne against Wales and Bulgaria, the first home-based player to play in a competitive game in 35 years.

"I think the stigma is gone from League of Ireland players getting called up to the first team squad. I have had four caps since I was here, two competitive games now and people are taking it serious, it's not just a token gesture," says Byrne.

He was hit hard when he contracted Covid-19 while on international duty in October and speaks of heart palpitations and hallucinations. "I still feel the effects sometimes, I am still not fully over it," he admits.

The impact of Covid adds to his need for an end-of-season holiday, Byrne even taking to social media this week to complain about the length of time he was on hold trying to make a booking with Emirates. But first things first.

"It's all on the Cup final. I want to win it. I'll go away on holiday after and it will probably be another couple of weeks after the Cup final before I decide. I haven't even thought about making that decision though. It's all about this Cup final."

