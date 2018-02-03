Burnley v Manchester City – story of the match

Danilo had looked like proving an unlikely match-winner for Pep Guardiola’s side with a fine strike after 22 minutes of an otherwise frustrating day for City.

But, after Raheem Sterling spurned a gilt-edged chance to put the game beyond doubt, the Clarets grew in confidence and earned reward when Gudmundsson turned in Matt Lowton’s deep cross.

What they said

Tweet of the match

Burnley have equalised. Would never have happened if Manchester City hadn’t been down to their last 6 substitutes. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 3, 2018

Star Man – Ederson

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

The Brazil keeper’s performance was impressive but it owed much to Burnley’s pressure. The 24-year-old brilliantly kept out Ben Mee’s first-half volley and then went one better to tip Aaron Lennon’s powerful shot onto the bar in the second half. He could do little to prevent Gudmundsson’s close-range effort late on.