Burnley secure Maxwel Cornet signing

The 24-year-old scored over 50 goals in seven years at Lyon.

Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet has signed a five-year deal at Burnley (Nigel French/PA) Expand

By PA Sport Staff

Burnley have signed Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet from Lyon.

Cornet joins from the Ligue 1 club on a five-year deal and the Clarets have described the move as “one of the largest transfer deals in Burnley’s history”.

“I am excited to be joining Burnley in the Premier League and to play with and against many of the greatest players in the world,” Cornet said.

“I have developed the greatest respect for Burnley and what the club has done. I welcome the challenge of hard work and am fully committed to doing what I can to contribute.”

Cornet spent seven years at Lyon, where he scored 51 goals, and can operate on either flank.

He helped Lyon reach the semi-finals of the 2019-20 Champions League, scoring against Manchester City in a 3-1 quarter-final victory.

