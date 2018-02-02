Burnley midfielder Freddie Ulvestad joins Djurgarden

Ulvestad, 25, made only 10 senior appearances for the Clarets since joining from Norwegian club Aalesund in March 2015.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Charlton but can now look forward to European football with Djurgarden, who finished third in the Swedish top flight last season.

“Everyone at Turf Moor would like to thank Freddie for all his efforts and wish him well in his future career,” Burnley said in a statement.