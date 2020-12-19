Burnley game is a ‘new challenge’ for Chelsea conquerors Wolves – Nuno

Nuno Espirito Santo has warned his Wolves players that victory over Chelsea will count for nothing when they face Burnley on Monday.

A last-gasp winner from Pedro Neto on Tuesday secured a 2-1 win against Frank Lampard’s team to lift Wolves into the top half of the Premier League table.

On paper, a trip to Turf Moor to face 17th-placed Burnley represents another good chance for three points, but Nuno said: “It’s going to be a new game, a challenge for us, a new challenge to what we did against Chelsea and the game before and the game before.

“It’s a process. You cannot rely on what you did before, you have to make things happen on Monday. This is what we will try. Not words but actions.”

Last season, both matches between Wolves and Burnley ended 1-1 and, although the Clarets have endured a difficult start to the season, they have tightened up significantly at the back and have only lost one of their last five games.

Nuno said: “A lot of admiration for Burnley, for the group of players. They’re honest, hard-working. A lot of admiration for (manager) Sean (Dyche).

“All of the teams are different. That’s why it’s so competitive, that’s why it’s so unpredictable, because every team is full of quality and all different ideas.

“It’s up to us as a team to adapt and be able to compete against all the opponents. Burnley is a tough opponent with their own specific way. We will try to impose our idea on the pitch better than their idea.”

Having sold Matt Doherty and Diogo Jota in the summer, Wolves lost another key player in shocking circumstances when Raul Jimenez suffered a fractured skull against Arsenal last month.

A position only four points adrift of the top four could certainly therefore be seen in a positive light but Nuno is not interested in looking at the table.

He said: “I look at the performance. It doesn’t make a lot of sense to look at the classification now when it’s so early in the competition and when there are still games to play. There are teams that have two games less, there are teams that have one game less.

“We should look at the game, we should look at the actions that the players make, the idea that you wish to build. This is what is important.”

PA Media