Burnley claim Championship title with derby victory at Blackburn

Burnley's Manuel Benson (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park, Blackburn — © PA

Burnley have won the Championship after a 1-0 win over fierce rivals Blackburn.

Manuel Benson's 66th-minute effort sealed the points for a Burnley side who had already booked promotion to the Premier League.

With two games remaining they have 95 points, 13 ahead of Sheffield United who can wrap up promotion on Wednesday.

Blackburn remain in eighth place in England's second tier with 65 points but are level on points with Sunderland who are in the final playoff spot.