Burnley captain Ben Mee ruled out of Clarets clash with Brentford

The centre-back missed last Saturday’s defeat to Chelsea with a shin injury.

Burnley captain Ben Mee is not fit to return against Brentford at the weekend (Martin Rickett/PA) Expand

Burnley captain Ben Mee is not fit to return against Brentford at the weekend (Martin Rickett/PA)

By Carl Markham, PA

Burnley captain Ben Mee is not fit to face Brentford in this weekend’s crunch relegation clash.

The centre-back missed last Saturday’s defeat to Chelsea with a shin injury and has not recovered in time for the trip to London.

“Ben Mee is going to need a bit of time, certainly not a few days, but hopefully not too long,” said manager Sean Dyche.

“The break will benefit him. We thought it was a knock (but it is) a very tiny hairline kind of situation on his fibula, which is non weight-bearing, but it still needs taking care of.

“It’s a real blow to him and a blow to us because we thought it was just a knock and it’s ended up being more than that, though it’s not anything too drastic.

“It just needs a little extra time to calm down.”

