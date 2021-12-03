Burnley boss Sean Dyche thinks Newcastle have funds to succeed in January

Burnley manager Sean Dyche believes Newcastle could have enough spending power to make a rare success of the January transfer window.

The Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle means new boss Eddie Howe has considerable funds at his disposal as he looks to drag the club off the foot of the table to Premier League safety.

Buying players mid-season has often proved difficult with clubs understandably reluctant to sell their best players to domestic rivals, but Dyche is well aware that money talks and that every player has his price.

“Most teams hang on and hang on and push the financial margins for obvious reasons because they know they only have a certain window to do the deal,” Dyche said.

“It’s very difficult to get deals done early because everyone’s marketing each other’s players and putting their own sales pitch out. It’s not only agents by the way, the clubs do it as well and before you know it it’s on the yellow line at the bottom of Sky (Sports News).

“Then of course you need a player who possibly has a reason to move. Money is obvious of course, or maybe there’s a change of manager or a falling out with the current manager.

“All of these things go into it and you have a very short period to sort this out. There are a lot of people looking at each other’s players, trying to align the deal and the right deals that can matter and not get into a position where you make deals that end up not mattering and can cost a lot of money.

“But maybe they (Newcastle) have got enough money to make things happen because everyone has a price in football. There are clubs I know that will just go: ‘Yeah, okay we’re going to sell’.

“Newcastle might have enough money, teams have done it in the past and they might be one of them. We will have to wait and see.”

Dyche took over at Burnley when Howe’s 21-month tenure at Turf Moor came to an end when he resigned after the death of his mother.

Howe returned to Bournemouth for a second spell in charge and enjoyed tremendous success with limited resources, leading the club into the Premier League, where they spent five years before being relegated in 2020.

“I am pleased to see him back,” Dyche added. “I texted him and said I hoped it goes well, although not against us obviously.

“He will still be finding his best route and best mix of players. Long term money is very beneficial, but in the short term you have to find a way to get results. Eddie will know that.”

Both sides are in the relegation zone ahead of Saturday’s game at St James’ Park, with Newcastle yet to win this season and bottom of the table with seven points, three behind Norwich and Burnley.

The Clarets have won just once in the current campaign but are also unbeaten in five league games following the midweek 0-0 draw with Wolves.

“We have found a good balance in our performances this season but there is no naivety, it is one loss in eight but also one win in eight so we have to change that side of things,” Dyche added.

“You would prefer to be in a situation where you have only lost one in eight, it is a good situation mentally for the players, a reminder of the good work and they know they are not far away.

“Now it is about adding in the detail to win games, we have done it many times before and now it is just about delivery.”