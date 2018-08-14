Ireland striker Graham Burke marked his first start with Preston with a goal and a man of the match performance in a 3-1 League Cup win over Morcambe.

'Burkey is a really talented player' - Ireland striker Graham Burke scores and picks up man of the match award

Thew former Rovers man, who scored on his international debut against the USA earlier this summer, bagged Preston's third when he turned home a Louis Moult cross in the 58th minute at Deepdale.

"It was great to get the win and to top off my home debut with a goal was a great feeling," said Burke afterwards.

"Burkey is a really talented player and I think now he is getting more of a handle of how we play," said Preston Boss Alex Neil.

90+1' This evening's @GeorgeBanks1935 man of the match is Graham Burke on his competitive home debut! 👏#pnefc 3-1 pic.twitter.com/tfrxnMMYo7 — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) August 14, 2018

"When he gets the ball it's effortless for him and he can play in a variety of positions."

Fellow Irishman Conor Hourihgane scored the only goal as Aston Villa were made to work hard for their 1-0 victory over League Two Yeovil at Huish Park.

Alex Fisher missed a penalty for the Glovers before Hourihane claimed Villa's 77th-minute winner.

Championship sides Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest both survived scares among a host of Carabao Cup first-round ties to be settled on penalties.

Middlesbrough were held 3-3 over 90 minutes by League Two Notts County in an eventful game at the Riverside Stadium but prevailed 4-3 on spot-kicks.

Boro trailed three times in normal time but two goals from Ashley Fletcher and another from Enes Mahmutovic cancelled out a Jon Stead double and Tom Crawford strike. With extra time no longer played at this stage of the competition, Andy Lonergan then made two saves in the shoot-out.

Forest, reduced to 10 men after the first-half sending off of goalkeeper Jordan Smith, looked to be heading out at the City Ground until Matty Cash made it 1-1 against Bury with a stoppage-time equaliser. The Shakers had led since Eoghan O'Connell's second-minute strike. Forest won 10-9 on penalties.

Bristol City did go out to lower division opposition, falling 1-0 to League One Plymouth at Ashton Gate. Yann Songo'o claimed the only goal.

Blackburn had no such worries as they thrashed Carlisle 5-1. Adam Armstrong and Bradley Dack both got on the scoresheet twice for Rovers with Kasey Palmer also on target.

West Brom also found things far from straightforward against League One Luton but eventually came through at The Hawthorns with a 62nd-minute goal from Oliver Burke.

Leeds prevailed 2-1 in their all-Championship clash with Bolton at Elland Road. Patrick Bamford and Saiz Samuel struck before Erhun Otzumer replied.

Reading saw off Birmingham 2-0 in another Championship meeting, Yakou Meite and John Swift netting their goals.

Additional reporting by PA

