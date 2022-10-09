| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Burdened by debt but still Barca stagger on

More than ever before, the stricken Catalans will look to the European Super League for financial salvation

Financial concerns at the Nou Camp did not stop Barcelona adding to their stock of players Expand

Close

Financial concerns at the Nou Camp did not stop Barcelona adding to their stock of players

Financial concerns at the Nou Camp did not stop Barcelona adding to their stock of players

Financial concerns at the Nou Camp did not stop Barcelona adding to their stock of players

Sam Wallace

Barcelona president Joan Laporta will address the membership of his club at an annual general meeting today, at which one assumes a very brave face will be put on a very bad set of financial results that would read like the last rites for any normal business.

Indeed, in the preview to the latest Barca-apocalypse, the chief financial officer Eduard Romeu conceded that any other company faced with the costs and the debt under which the club operate would have long since ceased to exist. Yet still Barcelona stagger on, strangely immune to the effects of these liabilities and the future revenues sold to finance the present. It is the debt-zombie with its one working eye fixed on the horizon and the distant promise of salvation.

Most Watched

Privacy