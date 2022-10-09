Burdened by debt but still Barca stagger on

Barcelona president Joan Laporta will address the membership of his club at an annual general meeting today, at which one assumes a very brave face will be put on a very bad set of financial results that would read like the last rites for any normal business.

Indeed, in the preview to the latest Barca-apocalypse, the chief financial officer Eduard Romeu conceded that any other company faced with the costs and the debt under which the club operate would have long since ceased to exist. Yet still Barcelona stagger on, strangely immune to the effects of these liabilities and the future revenues sold to finance the present. It is the debt-zombie with its one working eye fixed on the horizon and the distant promise of salvation.

That, of course, is the European Super League, of which Barcelona remain an active partner, along with the other prongs of the trident of rebel clubs, Real Madrid and Juventus. Florentino Perez and Andrea Agnelli last week both restated their clubs’ goal of breaking Uefa’s control of European football’s club competitions and now, surely, it is Laporta’s turn. Even a Super League beginning in 2024 feels too far off to inject Barcelona with the revenue serum they need to survive, but the prospect would at least allow them to add more debt to the pile.

Elements of the Catalan press responded to Romeu’s Thursday briefing by emphasising that the club could look forward to getting their wage bill down below €500m by the 2024-25 season, which is a bit like celebrating the usefulness of the charcoal production from the inferno that engulfs one’s house.

It is in 2024 that the club will at last part with three of their greats — Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba — whose farewell looks primarily as if it will be marked for what it does to the payroll.

Yet, by then, the eternally acquisitive Barcelona may well have loaded up anew. Laporta inherited a wage bill of €617m from his predecessor Josep Maria Bartomeu, the man who posterity has decided — with some justification — bears the greatest responsibility for this grave financial situation. In his first year, Laporta’s board took the wage bill down to €518m, helped in no small way by the departure of Lionel Messi. Romeu announced on Thursday that it now stands at €656m, across all sports.

To put this extraordinary number in context, the biggest Premier League wage bill is Manchester United’s, at £384m (€437m). Barcelona’s debt stands at €1.35bn. The club are still talking about building a new stadium, which could easily double that figure.

They will announce a €98m profit today, and yet — as every socio knows — that has only been made possible by selling €700m of future assets. Around €500m was raised from selling 25 per cent of Barcelona’s future television revenue from La Liga for the next 25 years to the American investment company Sixth Street. Another €200m was raised on two sales amounting to 49.5 per cent of the subsidiary Barca Studios.

Romeu said that the club were forecasting profits of €275m next season, but all this has been achieved only by reaching for the funds deep into Barcelona’s future. This club went into this weekend top of La Liga.

This summer, they signed Robert Lewandowksi, Jules Kounde and Raphinha.

Remarkably, they are still compliant with the existing financial fair play regulations operated in the domestic Spanish game and by Uefa.

The Super League, as imagined by Perez, Agnelli and Laporta, is a heritage club utopia in which spending is strictly controlled, finances are monitored in real time and no one gets to sign suspicious commercial deals.

Which is to say that a nation-state owned club will not be able to agree a commercial deal with another corporate entity from the same state without the league’s permission. Indeed, their proposed rules, the architects of the Super League say, are identical to the related-party transactions rule implemented by the Premier League in the aftermath of the Saudi takeover of Newcastle.

There is no other way out for Barcelona and everyone knows it. The Super League forces are regrouping and, one by one, Perez, Agnelli and Laporta are coming back out of the shadows for the fight that awaits. They have removed the permanent membership aspect of the original format, that was a smouldering wreck within days of its launch in April last year. They are promising greater revenue, greater solidarity payments to the rest of the game, a better format and — what every ESL advocate thinks the public wants: big clubs playing big clubs from here to eternity.

The original six English clubs that were involved are too afraid of the public response even to discuss it. Liverpool even granted its fans, in November, a veto over breakaways. But all six know the ESL is still there, and they can hardly ignore the fact that the Super League contracts they signed last year are binding. The rebel three seek to make the ESL inevitable, to the point that their reluctant former comrades are forced to decide anew whether they can afford to ignore it.

The opinion of the European Union advocate-general on the ESL’s case being pursued through the European Court of Justice will be delivered on December 15, one day after the second World Cup semi-final. From there, all sides will have a better idea of where they stand.

As Aleksandr Ceferin, the Uefa president fighting for the survival of his organisation, has said this week, it is a dispute that undoubtedly owes much to the egos of those involved.

However, there is something even more urgent than the considerable self-regard of the men involved, which makes the ferocity of this battle for the future of football simply unavoidable.

That is the scale of the debt, and the insatiable appetite for greater revenue, as Barcelona’s situation so clearly demonstrates.