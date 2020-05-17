| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Bundesliga shows sport can survive without fans

Eamonn Sweeney

It felt good to be watching authentic sport once again after two months of retromania

Silence of the stands: Mainz&rsquo;s Aaron Caricol takes a corner in a deserted stadium during yesterday&rsquo;s Bundesliga clash away to Cologne. Photo: Lars Baron/Reuters Expand

Close

Silence of the stands: Mainz&rsquo;s Aaron Caricol takes a corner in a deserted stadium during yesterday&rsquo;s Bundesliga clash away to Cologne. Photo: Lars Baron/Reuters

Silence of the stands: Mainz’s Aaron Caricol takes a corner in a deserted stadium during yesterday’s Bundesliga clash away to Cologne. Photo: Lars Baron/Reuters

REUTERS

Silence of the stands: Mainz’s Aaron Caricol takes a corner in a deserted stadium during yesterday’s Bundesliga clash away to Cologne. Photo: Lars Baron/Reuters

Watching behind-closed-doors football may be a slightly surreal and alienating experience but it's not a pointless one. You just have to really, really like the game.

The weekend's Bundesliga action illustrated how big a part the crowd normally plays at matches. Not just in terms of the atmosphere created but also in the way TV covers things.

If the eerie silence was something different, so was the absence of those crowd shots which have become a television staple.