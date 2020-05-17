Bundesliga shows sport can survive without fans

Watching behind-closed-doors football may be a slightly surreal and alienating experience but it's not a pointless one. You just have to really, really like the game.

The weekend's Bundesliga action illustrated how big a part the crowd normally plays at matches. Not just in terms of the atmosphere created but also in the way TV covers things.

If the eerie silence was something different, so was the absence of those crowd shots which have become a television staple.

Deprived of key ingredients from the total entertainment package, broadcasters and viewers were thrown back on the games themselves. This was a minimalist football experience. To enjoy it you needed to be that much-derided figure, a purist.

A lot was lost by the absence of supporters. But the ones who lost most were the supporters of the teams involved. Take Union Berlin who hosted Bayern Munich yesterday. Union are a club whose fans have followed them through varying shades of thin until last season they won promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time.

Fanaticism

The fanaticism of Union's followers is legendary. In 2008, when the club needed to modernise the stadium but was strapped for cash, thousands of supporters contributed their skills as tradesmen and all-round workhorses and did the job themselves.

The home game against Bayern would probably have been the biggest in Union's history. Instead the fans had to watch it from home.

Saturday would have been similarly important for the supporters who've made Borussia Dortmund one of Europe's best-supported teams. Signal Iduna Park would have rocked as Dortmund took on Schalke 04 in the Ruhr Derby, one of the continent's most fiercely contested rivalry games. But Borussia's fans missed out too. They'd have been gutted.

So it's hard to have much sympathy for couch potatoes from other countries complaining that the lack of crowd noise made it impossible for them to watch the Bundesliga. Especially when next month is the tenth anniversary of the same gang complaining that vuvuzelas were giving them a headache.

The new football experience has its upside. You're spared the self-righteous booing at an opposition player who had the leg kicked off him a couple of minutes ago.

And there's none of those interminably tedious sequences when the camera picks out someone in the crowd. Look, they don't see we're watching. Hang on, it's dawning on them. Yay, they're smiling and waving at the camera. Next please.

Adjusting to the sound of player shouts echoing across the ground is much easier for anyone with a grounding in the humbler side of sport.

Domestic soccer diehards would have found memories flooding back of Longford Town when they first moved to their current ground, of St James' Gate during their brief League of Ireland sojourn and of UCD pretty much all the time. Connoisseurs of junior club GAA matches would also have found it a familiar auditory experience.

The games had the one step removed air of those operas and plays simulcast in multiplexes. But partisans of the live match insist that watching on TV is a grossly attenuated experience anyway. Perhaps the current situation merely increases the inauthenticity.

Bundesliga players probably felt a bit like moonlighting theatre stars in the early days of Hollywood thrown by the fact that the adoring crowd had been replaced by cameramen. But they're not the only ones having to do their job differently at the moment.

And the bottom line is that despite the ersatz air to the proceedings something real did go on in Germany this weekend. It was much truer to the nature of sport than all the lovingly crafted exercises in retromania which have abounded for the past two months.

Dortmund's frustrated housebound army would have felt genuine joy in the 4-0 win which keeps them in hot pursuit of Bayern at the top of the table.

The gloating over their neighbours might have to take social distancing into account but will hardly be much easier for Schalke to stomach.

Bayern's trip to Union was billed as the highlight of the weekend. Their easy 2-0 victory proved an anti-climax. The unpredictable nature of real live sport asserted itself and the afternoon's curtain raiser between Cologne and Mainz was the match that mattered. It showed that while these games might sound like glorified training sessions they are nothing of the sort.

Locked in a relegation struggle and trailing 2-0 to a superior side, Mainz looked dead and buried. But with half an hour left Taiwo Awoniyi, on loan from Liverpool, pulled a goal back with a neat flick at the near post. The 22-year-old Nigerian striker raced into the net, brought the ball out, blessed himself and raised a hand to heaven, for all the world like a man rallying an invisible crowd.

Eleven minutes later his Cameroonian team-mate Pierre Kunde picked the ball up just inside the Cologne half. He sprinted past two defenders and then evaded another couple on the edge of the box before calmly slipping the ball home.

It was a magic moment. A transformed Mainz kept going for it after that and might even have got a winner.

As the outsiders clawed their way back into the game, I felt one of the greatest pleasures sport can offer. I was rooting for a strange team who'd enlisted me on their side through pure underdog grit and spirit. It was great.

And as I kicked every ball with Mainz in the closing stages, I honestly forgot about the absence of noise in the stadium. Crowd or no crowd, this was the real thing.

How good it was to have it back.