Bukayo Saka hits brace as five-star Arsenal thrash sorry Norwich

Bukayo Saka bagged a brace for Arsenal in the win at Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)

Bukayo Saka scored twice as Arsenal coasted to a 5-0 Boxing Day victory at Norwich to strengthen their hopes of a top-four Premier League finish.

The Gunners have been able to fulfil all of their fixtures of late as others in the table see games postponed due to Covid cases and Mikel Arteta’s side made light work of rock-bottom Norwich at Carrow Road.

Saka scored in both halves, his brace coming either side of a rare Kieran Tierney strike with Alexandre Lacazette winning and converting a late penalty and Emile Smith Rowe striking off the bench as Arsenal outclassed the Canaries, who rarely threatened.

The result means Arsenal can toast back-to-back away league wins for the first time this season and enjoy their leftover turkey sitting six points clear inside the Champions League places.

Saka set the tone early on, collecting a pass from the impressive Martin Odegaard before slotting past Angus Gunn – the goalkeeper in for regular first-choice Tim Krul, one of a number of positive Covid cases in Dean Smith’s squad.

Arsenal were without Calum Chambers, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Cedric Soares and Takehiro Tomiyasu due to Covid but they were not missed.

This was Gunn’s first Premier League start for Norwich and his first since conceding nine when in goal for Southampton in their defeat to Leicester and he would be picking the ball out of his net a few more times here.

So their credit, Norwich battled for periods of the first half but – just as they seemed to have Arsenal rattled as Granit Xhaka and Ben White reacted to challenges – the game slipped away.

Another fine ball from Odegaard allowed Tierney to break into the box and fire in low across Gunn for his fourth goal for the club as half-time approached.

There never looked like being an inspired second-half comeback for Norwich, who remain bottom on 10 points.

Saka’s second goal in the 67th minute was a fine finish as the England winger cut inside Brandon Williams before striking from the edge of the box to wrap up the win.

Arteta, whose side host Wolves in less than 48 hours, moved to his bench to freshen things up but it did not stop a late flurry from the visitors.

Lacazette was bundled over in the box by Ozan Kabak six minutes from time and picked himself up to tuck away the resulting penalty before Smith Rowe scored off the bench for the second league outing in succession.

The win leaves Arsenal looking up but Norwich, who mustered just two shots on target, were jeered off at full-time following another loss.