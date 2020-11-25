Buckley sees value in a European place for Sligo

Sligo Rovers boss Liam Buckley admits the finances available from the Europa League now make European qualification essential if clubs like his are to challenge the dominance of the bigger sides.

Buckley's side host Derry City in a much-delayed FAI Cup quarter-final tonight, the winners of this tie in action next Sunday, away to Shamrock Rovers in the semi-final.

As champions Rovers and third-placed Dundalk are already guaranteed European qualification, Sligo are well-placed to qualify for Europe next season, for the first time since 2014, and only a Cup final win by either Derry or Athlone can deny the Bit O'Red a place in Europe.

Sligo's turnaround in form was one of the main stories of the disrupted 2020 season; when the league was halted in March, Sligo were bottom of the table with no points from four games and, when the plan of a reduced season with half of the league games ditched was floated, Rovers were one of the loudest critics of the plan as they argued that relegation should be postponed.

But Buckley's side picked up some impressive form after the restart, finishing well ahead of tonight's rivals. A GoFundMe drive over the close season raised €80,000, keeping the club afloat and the team competitive on the pitch, but with at least €240,000 on offer in Europe, Buckley knows that UEFA funds are needed if they are to keep pace.

"The league is the priority at the start of the season. Don't get me wrong, the cup is also there to be won, but from the league perspective it qualifies you for Europe so that would've been my objective here, to get Europe as soon as possible because it's important with the revenue you get through winning games," Buckley said. "And you can see what it's done for Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers."

Irish Independent