BT Sport consider offering Roy Keane a new punditry role as Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard head for exit - report
The are reports circulating that BT Sport are interested in making Roy Keane part of their football coverage with two of their big name pundits set to leave..
Steven Gerrard has already taken his first managerial job in Scotland at Rangers and Frank Lampard is now expected to be appointed by Derby County.
That leaves a huge hole for BT to fill and reports in the Daily Mail have suggested that Keane is attracting interest and could be offered a deal to be involved in their Premier League and Champions League coverage.
The 46-year-old is a pundit on ITV and will be part of the British broadcaster's World Cup coverage in June and July alongside Ireland boss Martin O'Neill.
The former Manchester United captain has built a strong following for his no-nonsense approach to analysis.
Online Editors
