BT Sport consider offering Roy Keane a new punditry role as Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard head for exit - report

Steven Gerrard has already taken his first managerial job in Scotland at Rangers and Frank Lampard is now expected to be appointed by Derby County.

That leaves a huge hole for BT to fill and reports in the Daily Mail have suggested that Keane is attracting interest and could be offered a deal to be involved in their Premier League and Champions League coverage.

The 46-year-old is a pundit on ITV and will be part of the British broadcaster's World Cup coverage in June and July alongside Ireland boss Martin O'Neill.