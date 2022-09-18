Bruno Lage gives Collins backing after red card while Swansea boss shrugs off Obafemi boos from fans on return

Wolves boss Bruno Lage says he has no issue with the red card decision which saw Ireland international Nathan Collins sent off in the first half of their 3-0 loss to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Collins was shown a straight red card for his lunge on former Ireland U21 cap Jack Grealish. Collins waited around after the game to apologise to Grealish, an apology which the City man accepted.

"It was sore, he caught me around my stomach, I spoke to the guy [Collins] in there and he said he didn't mean it, which is fine, for us it was fortunate that they went down to ten men", Grealish told the City website.

Collins, now in Dublin for Ireland duty ahead of Saturday's Nations League game in Scotland, faces a three-match ban for violent conduct and his club will not contest the decision.

“He tried to win the ball, but it was a bad tackle. It’s a red card. Even yesterday I saw a bad tackle in another Premier League game, and nothing happened, but in this situation we can’t say anything, it was certain," Lage said.

Meanwhile, Swansea City manager Russell Martin has played down the fact that Ireland striker Michael Obafemi was booed by a section of the club's own support when he came off the bench in their win over Hull City, ending the player's exile from the team.

Obafemi was left out of the City squad for their previous two games after a dispute over a failed transfer. Burnley made three bids for Obafemi on transfer deadline day, all three rejected, but Obafemi is said to have taken that badly and Martin says he left him out of the squad due to the player's attitude.

He came on in the closing stages at home to Hull but there were some boos. “It [the crowd reaction] was mixed, some were really warm, a couple of people booing. People make what they want of the situation," Martin said.

“They just want people to come on and work as hard as possible. He did that when he came on and he’s done that this week in training. That’s all we want from him.

"Hopefully he’ll go away with Ireland and do well with them and he’ll come back as the Michael we know and love."