Bruno Fernandes penalty the difference as Man United see off Copenhagen in extra time

Bruno Fernandes’ extra-time penalty was sufficient to send Man United into the last four of the Europa League as they secured a 1-0 success against Copenhagen.

Solskjaer’s men will face five-time winners Sevilla or fellow Premier League club Wolves in the semi-finals.

United eventually made the most of their dominance as they edged ahead from the penalty spot five minutes into extra time.

Martial was fouled in the box and Fernandes duly smashed home the club’s 21st spot-kick of the season.

Anthony Martial forced Copenhagen keeper Johnsson into a fine save with around five minutes to go but a breakthrough remained elusive as the game went to extra time.

United had another goal disallowed for offside when Rashford tucked away a rebound after Greenwood’s low shot struck a post.

Solskjaer’s men were starting to create chances and the woodwork again came to Copenhagen’s rescue.

Fernandes was the next to be denied, taking a touch before hitting a dipping effort which bounced back off the frame of the goal.

The drinks break gave United a chance to regroup after a poor start. Fernandes sent a free-kick over before Martial and Rashford just failed to reach balls over to them, but Copenhagen were not lying down and Eric Bailly got in the way of Daramy’s latest attempt.

Rashford tried to catch Copenhagen goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson out and looked to have put Greenwood through for an opener on the stroke of half-time. The 18-year-old’s finish off the far post was superb but the VAR rightly adjudged the forward to be offside from Rashford’s header.

United starred strongly in the Cologne heat, looking to get behind the Copenhagen back line, but struggled to create clear-cut chances.

The Danish side grew in confidence having dealt with that early pressure and continued in the ascendancy, despite the disruption of Nicolai Boilesen’s early injury when he fizzed in a cross that smacked Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The United right-back was off the field when the resulting corner was swung in, with Brandon Williams producing a big clearance as Victor Nelsson lurked at the far post ready to direct home.

Fred was soon breathing a sigh of relief after giving Copenhagen the ball in a dangerous area. Mohamed Daramy and Jens Stage were blocked in quick succession by Harry Maguire and Paul Pogba, before United saw a penalty overturned at the other end.

The spot-kick was initially awarded after Anthony Martial had gone down in the box under pressure from Nelsson, moments before Bruno Fernandes hit the bar, but the video assistant referee ruled out the penalty for offside.

PA Media