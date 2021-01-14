Ireland midfielder Alan Browne has ended speculation about his future by signing a new-three-and-a-half-year deal with Preston North End.

Browne would have been out of contract at the end of this season and had options elsewhere but has opted to stay with the club he joined from Cork City in 2014.

He had contemplated allowing his contract to run down but Browne is happy at Preston - where he is club captain - and uncertainty created by Covid-19 meant there were risks attached to that strategy. The versatile Browne is a crowd favourite at Deepdale and a key part of Alex Neil's plans.

He has also taken on a bigger role in the Republic of Ireland squad across the past 18 months and is likely to be prominently involved in the World Cup campaign under Stephen Kenny.

"It is time to take the next step with my career," said Browne. "I had different opinions from different people and I wanted to gather as many opinions as I possibly could. I felt that this was the right decision for me and hopefully I can progress with my own career, as well as with the football club."

Resurgence

Fellow Republic of Ireland international Ciarán Clark is set to agree new terms with Newcastle after a resurgence in form.

Clark (31) was on the radar of Crystal Palace as he entered the final six months of his contract.

But Steve Bruce had earmarked a new deal for the defender as a top priority and he is close to putting pen to paper.

Clark has played every game for Newcastle since a recall in the middle of November and his club renaissance could also impact on his Irish situation.

Stephen Kenny was set on a John Egan and Shane Duffy partnership when he assumed control but the latter's form has suffered badly.

West Brom's Dara O'Shea has also emerged as an alternative but Kenny gave Clark a positive mention last month.

Meanwhile, Bohemians defender Dan Casey has left Ireland for a new challenge in America with Sacramento Republic.

The former Sunderland trainee has relocated to California to join the USL side - the second tier of the American game.

Elsewhere, Jordan Flores has signed for Hull City after the midfielder's contract expired at Dundalk.

In other transfer news, St Pat's Athletic have signed Waterford winger Matty Smith.

Irish Independent