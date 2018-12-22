Brooks brace boosts Bournemouth beyond Brighton

David Brooks claimed both goals as Bournemouth returned to winning ways by beating 10-man Brighton 2-0.

Wales international Brooks fired in from outside the box for the first-half opener, before heading home a second 13 minutes from time.

Albion were a man down for the final 17 minutes after captain Lewis Dunk was dismissed for two bookable offences.

Lewis Dunk receives his second yellow card (Mark Kerton/PA)

Defender Dunk, whose cautions came in the space of 11 minutes, perhaps had reason to feel aggrieved as his first yellow card was shown following a foul on Brooks which appeared to be committed by Yves Bissouma.

The victory was just Bournemouth’s second from eight Premier League fixtures and inflicted a third successive loss on the visitors.

It also owed a lot to goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, who produced a string of fine first-half saves to deny Albion, keeping out efforts from Bissouma, Jurgen Locadia and Dunk.

Yves Bissouma is denied by Asmir Begovic (Mark Kerton/PA)

Brighton boss Chris Hughton opted to name top scorer Glenn Murray and winger Anthony Knockaert on the bench as he handed rare starts to attacking pair Locadia and Florin Andone.

Albion, on the back of defeats to Burnley and Chelsea, made the brighter start and almost edged in front when Bissouma was denied from close by Begovic following a one-two with Pascal Gross.

Seagulls left-back Bernardo then had to be alert to deny Junior Stanislas a tap-in following Callum Wilson’s cross-shot, before Begovic turned Locadia’s low shot from the edge of the D around the right post.

Brooks, one of three players recalled by Eddie Howe after last week’s loss at Wolves, opened the scoring in the 21st minute, calmly finding the bottom right corner after working space outside Brighton’s 18-yard area.

David Brooks opens the scoring (Mark Kerton/PA)

Despite going ahead, the Cherries were sloppy in possession and spent much of the remainder of the half penned back.

Jefferson Lerma collected his eighth booking of the season after cynically barging over Andone as the Brighton man broke threateningly from a Bournemouth corner, while Begovic did well to keep out a Dunk header.

The home side improved after the break and Stanislas almost doubled their advantage with a free-kick which whistled past the right upright after a foul on Brooks.

Television replays suggested Bissouma committed the foul which led to the set-piece, although referee Mike Dean booked Dunk.

Bournemouth soon took advantage of their numerical superiority (Mark Kerton/PA)

That proved to be significant with 17 minutes remaining when Dunk brought down England team-mate Wilson and was shown a second yellow card.

It was Brighton’s third red card in seven games and their hopes of a fightback were effectively ended four minutes later as Brooks grabbed his second.

Cherries substitute Ryan Fraser produced an inswinging cross from the left and former Sheffield United midfielder Brooks rose to loop a header over Seagulls goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

