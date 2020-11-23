British PM Boris Johnson gives all-clear for limited return of spectators to stadia

A general view during a minute's applause in memory of Ray Clemence from Liverpool and Leicester City players prior to Sunday's Premier League clash at an empty Anfield stadium

Spectators in Britain are set to return to sports venues next month as coronavirus restrictions are eased in areas with lower infection rates.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that outdoor and indoor venues in tier 1 and 2 areas would be allowed to admit spectators on a limited basis.

Johnson said in a statement to the House of Commons: "Spectator sports and business events will be free to resume inside and outside with capacity limits and social distancing, providing more consistency with indoor performances in theatres and concert halls."

He did not confirm the capacity limits or percentages, but culture Secretary Oliver Dowden later outlined in a tweet that 4,000 spectators or 50 per cent capacity limits - whichever is lowest - would be in place in tier 1, dropping to 2,000 or 50 per cent for indoor venues, while in tier 2 it will be 2,000 outdoors and 1,000 indoors, or 50 per cent capacity.

Dowden wrote on Twitter: "Sports fans back in stadia from 2nd Dec 4K or 50% of capacity in Tier 1, 2K or 50% of capacity in Tier 2.

"A big step forward for fans as we work towards fuller capacities.

"Thanks to pilot hosts & fans for showing this can be done safely."

Johnson also said outdoor grassroots sports and indoor sports facilities like gyms would be able to reopen.

Read More

Spectators had been due to be allowed to return to stadiums from October 1 but the Government pressed pause on that decision due to a rise in infections nationwide.

Dowden said last week there was "definitely a chance" of some venues being able to reopen on a limited basis by Christmas in the areas with the lowest infection rates.

Online Editors