Brighton’s Burn praises Norwich’s style ahead of weekend clash

Brighton defender Dan Burn has praised Norwich for sticking to their footballing principles following a difficult return to the Premier League and believes they cannot be underestimated.

Brighton defender Dan Burn has praised Norwich for sticking to their footballing principles following a difficult return to the Premier League and believes they cannot be underestimated.

The struggling Canaries arrive at the Amex Stadium on Saturday sitting second bottom of the table having picked up just a solitary point from the last 15 available after last weekend’s home loss to Manchester United.

Daniel Farke’s side have been blighted by injuries in the opening three months of the season but, despite a lack of options and a series of negative results, have persevered with the style of play which won them promotion from the Championship.

Centre-back Burn has been impressed and feels City’s approach to the game is akin to how Albion attempt to operate under Graham Potter.

“You can’t underestimate them by any means, in many ways their style is similar to what we’re trying to do ourselves,” Burn told Albion’s website.

“They like to play out too and it should be a good game on the eye, hopefully we have the quality to come out on top.

“Those tactics take bravery and courage, especially when you’re new to the division like they are. That’s the way football is going now and it’s what fans enjoy watching.

“They’ve got a lot of the core of the side that they had last year in the league below, that can really help in terms of morale and an understanding of the way you’re trying to play.

“Everyone knows their job, they’ve had some good results and some not so good ones, so they’ll be coming here seeing it as an opportunity to bounce back.”

Brighton go into the weekend boosted by a last-gasp victory over Everton and bidding for a third successive home win.

Burn, who has been ever-present in the top flight this term after failing to make a league appearance under Potter’s predecessor Chris Hughton, believes the 14th-placed Seagulls deserve to be higher in the table.

“Home form is going to be massive this year and we’re pleased with our last two victories at the Amex,” said the 27-year-old.

“The away games are always tough and we have a tough few games on the road in the near future, so this weekend is another good opportunity to get some points on the board with the fans behind us.

“We should be higher up in the table, we’ve been saying it all season but we have played really well in some matches and there’s only a few matches where you can say that teams have been better than us.”

PA Media