Brighton v Chelsea – story of the match

Lightning strikes from Hazard and Willian fired Antonio Conte’s side, stuttering in the top four on the back of three straight draws, into a two-goal lead in the opening six minutes.

Belgian playmaker Hazard then took his tally for the season to 11 with a fine solo goal before Victor Moses added a late fourth.

Brighton v Chelsea match summary

What they said

Tweet of the match

Omg I think I’ve just seen a contender @ChelseaFC #GOtS wow @hazardeden10 @willianborges88 and @mbatshuayi intricate play in Zone 14 unreal 💙⚽️👍🏾 — Frank Sinclair (@FrankMSinclair) January 20, 2018

Star man – Eden Hazard

Hazard scored the opener after just three minutes when his quick feet help evade a tackle and fire in for his 100th league goal of his career – 36 for former club Lille and 64 for the Premier League champions. The Belgium international was a constant threat to the Brighton defence with his skilful runs and intelligent through-balls, before he got on the scoresheet once more to cap off a great individual display.