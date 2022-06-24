| 12.5°C Dublin

Brighton sign striker Simon Adingra from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland

The 20-year-old has been at Danish club FC Nordsjaelland since January 2020.

Brighton have signed Ivorian striker Simon Adingra (John Walton/PA) Expand

Close

Brighton have signed Ivorian striker Simon Adingra (John Walton/PA)

Brighton have signed Ivorian striker Simon Adingra (John Walton/PA)

Brighton have signed Ivorian striker Simon Adingra (John Walton/PA)

By PA Sport Staff

Brighton have signed Ivorian striker Simon Adingra on a four-year contract.

The 20-year-old arrives from Danish Superliga club FC Nordsjaelland, for whom he has played since January 2020.

Adingra, a product of Ghana’s Right To Dream Academy, scored 10 goals in 33 appearances last season.

Brighton technical director David Weir said: “We’re delighted to welcome Simon to the club.

“He’s an exciting young player who has had a terrific start to his career in Denmark.

“He’s a creative offensive player who can play on both sides and is very good in one-on-one situations.

“He’s a talented young player who we’ve had an eye on for a while, and we’re looking forward to helping him with his development.”

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy