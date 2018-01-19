Brighton sign Jurgen Locadia for club-record fee

Brighton have completed the club-record signing of striker Jurgen Locadia from PSV Eindhoven.

The 24-year-old has signed a deal until June 2022 after Albion reportedly paid £14million to end Chris Hughton’s search for a new forward.

Locadia nearly joined Wolves in August only for PSV to pull the plug after changing their minds. Manager Chris Hughton told Brighton’s official website: “We are delighted to have signed Jurgen, and pleased to welcome him to the club.

“He is a player we have been aware of for some time, and it’s been no secret we have wanted to add a striker of his type. “He is a strong, powerful and quick centre-forward, with a real eye for goal and will increase our attacking options in the second half of the season.

“Jurgen already has a prolific goal record with PSV in the Dutch top division, and it is one we hope he can continue here with us in the Premier League.” Locadia is expected to make his debut next month against West Ham or Stoke after he returns from a hamstring injury.

