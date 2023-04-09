Brighton receive apology after PGMOL admits penalty error in defeat at Spurs

The Seagulls wanted a penalty when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg caught Kaoru Mitoma with the score 1-1.

Brighton have received an apology from the PGMOL after referee Stuart Attwell failed to award them a penalty in a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Brighton have received an apology from PGMOL after the refereeing governing body admitted Kaoru Mitoma should have been awarded a penalty in Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Tottenham.

The Seagulls endured a frustrating afternoon with boss Roberto De Zerbi sent off, alongside Spurs’ acting head coach Cristian Stellini, for an incident between the two benches in the 58th minute and the visitors also had two goals disallowed for handball.

One of their biggest grievances occurred with 20 minutes left when Mitoma had his foot trod on by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg inside the penalty area but referee Stuart Attwell waved away appeals and VAR never called for the incident to be reviewed with the score 1-1.

PGMOL chief refereeing officer Howard Webb has since made contact with Brighton, the PA news agency understands.

Webb is understood to have apologised and acknowledged it was a mistake by the officials not to award a penalty for the challenge by Hojbjerg on Mitoma.

It is the latest show of greater transparency from Webb and a further example of his efforts to engage in open communications with clubs since he started his role at the PGMOL.

De Zerbi did not want to be drawn into criticising the officials after the match but did admit: “When I was in the dressing room, there is a clear penalty of Mitoma.

“You can’t find one situation from my bench where I spoke to the referee to complain some decisions.

“I think I could say something because nothing for the penalty for Mitoma, nothing for the goal for (Danny) Welbeck and I am sorry for this.”