Brighton boss Graham Potter has challenged his players to improve on the demolition of Tottenham after claiming they performed below their best during the resounding win.

Brighton boss Graham Potter has challenged his players to improve on the demolition of Tottenham after claiming they performed below their best during the resounding win.

Brighton boss Potter calls for Seagulls to take it to the max

Albion ended a wait of almost two months for a Premier League success by heaping more pressure on Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino before the international break.

The 3-0 victory over last season’s Champions League finalists was undoubtedly the finest moment of Potter’s short tenure at the Amex Stadium but, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa, the former Swansea boss believes there is more to come.

“I felt the daily work of the players, the consistency of their performances, was that the performance that you witnessed (against Spurs) was a possibility,” said Potter.

“Now our challenge is that we have to maintain that level and try and improve.

“That’s the exciting thing because I still think there is room for improvement.

“We are not at our max. We are at maximum effort but I still think we can improve, so that’s good.”

Brighton head to the West Midlands bidding for successive top-flight victories for the first time since March.

Villa, a point below the Seagulls in 15th place, also enjoyed an emphatic win a fortnight ago, thrashing fellow promoted side Norwich 5-1.

Solihull-born Potter, a former Birmingham and West Brom player, is fully aware of the challenges of visiting Villa Park.

“It’s an intimidating place when the crowd are behind the team,” he said.

“Dean (Smith, Villa manager) has done a great job since coming in – promotion and essentially invested again.

“They are a strong side, so it’s a tough game for us.

“We are both on the back of a good win and we both have to start again.

“Villa want to attack, they create chances, they score goals. We need to be aware of that, we to try and nullify that and, at the same time, offer our own challenges as well.”

Brighton expect to have winger Leandro Trossard back from a groin problem suffered in late August, while centre-back Shane Duffy proved his fitness with the Republic of Ireland following a calf issue suffered during the Carabao Cup loss to Villa last month.

Defender Bernardo (knock) and winger Jose Izquierdo (knee) remain unavailable.

PA Media