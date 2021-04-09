Brighton boss Graham Potter likes what he sees from Jakub Moder

Brighton boss Graham Potter believes Poland international Jakub Moder is making a seamless transition to life in the Premier League.

Moder signed for the Seagulls in October before arriving at the Amex Stadium three months later having initially remained on loan at former club Lech Poznan.

The 22-year-old has started each of Albion’s last two games, either side of scoring for his country in their 2-1 World Cup qualifying defeat to England at Wembley.

Potter praised the player’s patience in awaiting a first-team opportunity and has been impressed with his early impact.

“He came to us on the back of his little break that he had because he had finished the domestic season and the winter break (in Poland), played a lot of football,” said Potter.

Jakub Moder (left) is making the right impression on his manager (Clive Brunskill/PA)

Jakub Moder (left) is making the right impression on his manager (Clive Brunskill/PA)

“He’s been adapting to a new club, adapting to a new team, a new league, a new country, so he’s done all of that really well.

“The team went through a period where we were playing well and getting some decent results at the start of the year, so he’s had to be a bit patient but he’s done it in a good way.

“(He’s) getting to know the players more, building relationships with them and he’s contributed well.”

Due to the injury absences of Solly March and Dan Burn, Moder was utilised in the unfamiliar role of left wing-back during last month’s 3-0 win over Newcastle and Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester United.

He faces a fight to keep his starting spot for Monday evening’s clash with Everton as Burn has returned to training following a tight hamstring.

While Moder is seizing his chances, fellow January arrivals Michal Karbownik, 20, and Moises Caicedo, 19, continue to wait for their Premier League debuts.

Graham Potter says Michal Karbownik and Moises Caicedo will continue their integration at Brighton with the club's Under-23 team (PA)

Graham Potter says Michal Karbownik and Moises Caicedo will continue their integration at Brighton with the club's Under-23 team (PA)

Poland defender Karbownik, who played in February’s FA Cup fifth-round loss at Leicester, and Ecuador midfielder Caicedo were unused substitutes at Old Trafford and Potter does not intend to rush either into top-flight action.

“Michal had a slight injury when he came here, which took a bit of time to clear up. He is a young player who has benefited from being with the group and training with us,” said Potter.

“He needs more time, a bit more game time will benefit him but he’s progressing nicely as he develops into a new environment.

“Moises has made a really good impression. Both him and Michal are going to play for the under-23s in the next few days to carry on that integration and adaptation process into British football.

“It was good for them to be on the bench and get that experience of being around the squad at Old Trafford.

“We are happy with them, but they need to keep working as well.”

