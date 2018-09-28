Brighton boss Chris Hughton hails “great manager” Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has had a “huge” impact on English football and masterminded some of the best performances of the Premier League era, according to Chris Hughton.

Champions Manchester City eased to the title in record-breaking style under Guardiola last season, scoring 106 goals and becoming the first club to amass 100 points.

Brighton boss Hughton, who takes his side to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, is full of admiration for the Spaniard’s work and believes he is a major influence on other managers.

“The great managers have – whether it’s instant or they earn it (over a period of time) – a big impact generally on a division,” said Hughton.

“We speak about (Arsene) Wenger many, many years ago and the impact that he had at that time; Jose (Mourinho), the impact that he’s had, playing in a different way and the spirit that his teams had.

“And we’ve got a manager at Man City at the moment that is producing some of the best football the Premier League has seen and some of the best individual performances that we’ve seen, and a way of playing.

“At the moment, these type of managers guide a lot of other young, aspiring coaches on the way that they want to play, so the impact has been huge.”

City wrapped up the title with five games to spare in April after rivals Manchester United slipped up at home to Championship-bound West Brom.

They eventually finished 19 points ahead of second-placed United while smashing numerous Premier League records.

Guardiola’s unbeaten side have won five and drawn one of their six league games this season and currently trail early leaders Liverpool by two points.

Hughton expects City to find it tougher to win the title this term.

“Yes, I do, only because they were so outstanding last season and the margin they won it by was very unusual,” he said.

“And what happens is they can still be as good again but the reaction of the teams that finished below them will always be different.

“It will be harder for them this season but they are still very, very capable of winning this division again.”

Albion, who will be without injured midfielders Dale Stephens (hamstring) and Pascal Gross (ankle) at the weekend, have already faced three of last season’s top-six clubs.

Saturday’s loss at home to Tottenham followed victory over Manchester United at the Amex Stadium and a narrow 1-0 defeat at Liverpool.

Hughton hopes his team can take inspiration from their positive display at Anfield, where they threatened to snatch an unexpected point.

“We will speak about that,” Hughton said of the performance on Merseyside.

“There isn’t ever any game we go into thinking we’re going to get beaten.

“I know the law of averages says we will but you can never go into any game thinking that way.

“That being the case, you have to look at the good examples you’ve had, particularly away from home and particularity at one of the big clubs, and try to get as close to that as you can.”

Press Association