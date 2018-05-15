Brighton boss Chris Hughton agrees new deal at AMEX Stadium

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has been rewarded with a new contract after keeping the Seagulls in the Premier League.

The 59-year-old has agreed fresh terms until 2021 after guiding Brighton to 15th place this season.

In what was the club’s debut Premier League campaign, Hughton masterminded victories over the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United. Those wins helped the Seagulls amass 40 points and kept them safely in the top flight, Swansea going down in 18th place with seven points less.

Hughton, who has previous Premier League managerial experience with Newcastle and Norwich, guided Brighton into the division in 2017 and is already planning for what he believes will be a more difficult second season. "I'm delighted to have extended my time with the club," he said.

“I would like to thank the chairman, the board, my staff and everyone at the club, including our fans, for the support we’ve had in achieving our aims. “The set-up in terms of the training ground and excellent facilities, and the professionalism of all the staff across the club gives us a platform and creates an excellent environment for us to work on a daily basis – and I would like to thank everyone at the club for their efforts this season.

“Chris’s record as our manager is absolutely superb, he has been great for the club and his measured and calm approach brings out the very best in all around him,” he said.

“Our first-ever Premier League season has been a brilliant experience for the club, with some iconic moments, including an unforgettable night at the Amex against Manchester United to secure our Premier League status earlier this month.

“Chris’s diligent approach is respected across football. He thoroughly deserves his new contract and on behalf of everyone at the Albion I’d like to thank him for a wonderful season.”

