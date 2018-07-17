Brewster commits long-term future to Liverpool

Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster has signed his first professional contract with the Premier League club.

The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal which, Press Association Sport understands, keeps him at the Reds until 2023.

Brewster joined from Chelsea in 2015 and had been linked with Borussia Monchengladbach.

He told the club’s official site: “It feels great. I’ve wanted to do this for a very long time now and I think it’s the right moment for me and my family. I’m looking forward to getting back fit and making some appearances.

“I just wanted the opportunity to make it at Liverpool. Of course you have to look elsewhere sometimes and maybe somewhere else is a better place for you.

“I think Liverpool is the place for me. I can’t wait to get started and get back fit.

“That’s my aim (to play for the first team) to either be alongside Bobby (Firmino) or in front of him. Of course it’s going to be hard because he’s a great player and a great person.

“But I hope in the next two or three years I can be the number nine for Liverpool. Who knows what’s going to happen?

“I set myself high standards because ultimately I want to the best and being the best means setting myself high standards – and that’s what I’m going to do.

“Ultimately, this is a great team that I want to be a part of. Not just being a number but a face of the team is hopefully what I can do.

“Getting back fit and fighting fit is what I want to do in the upcoming season, and prove to everyone I am good enough.”

Brewster helped England win the Under-17 World Cup last year but his season was cut short after suffering ankle ligament damage playing for Liverpool’s Under-23s against Manchester City in January.

He added: “I’ve been out for about six months now and it’s quite far down the line. I’m hoping to be back by around Christmas. Hopefully by then I should be back fit and fighting for my place in the team.”

