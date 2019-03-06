Scotland Police are investigating a break-in at former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers’ East Dunbartonshire home in Glasgow.

Scotland Police are investigating a break-in at former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers’ East Dunbartonshire home in Glasgow.

Brendan Rodgers' wife and stepdaughter forced to 'barricade' themselves in bathroom after break-in

Rodgers, who was Celtic manager until last month, had returned to the Premier League with Leicester City after Claude Puel was sacked following a string of poor results.

"At around 0155 on Wednesday 6 March, police received a report of a break-in at a property in Bearsden," a Police Scotland spokeswoman said, as reported by BBC.

"No one was injured in the incident but a number of items were stolen from the property."

The police said an investigation had been launched and that inquiries were underway.

Sky Sports reported here both Rodgers' wife and her six-year-old daughter were at home and were awakened when the intruders broke in. The two were forced to barricade themselves in the bathroom as the burglars fled with some of Rodgers' personal belongings.

Rodgers won seven trophies at Celtic, including two trebles, and was on the verge of a treble-treble before his switch to Leicester where he signed a deal to June 2022.

Win One of Five Pairs of Tickets to Ireland v France - Click here

Reuters