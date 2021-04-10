Brendan Rodgers wants to establish ‘top club mindset’ to keep Leicester stars

Brendan Rodgers, right, wants to entice stars like Youri Tielemans to stay (Michael Regan/PA)

Brendan Rodgers wants to cement Leicester among the elite to ensure they keep their stars.

The Foxes are challenging for Champions League qualification for a second season ahead of Sunday’s trip to top-four rivals West Ham.

Youri Tielemans is in line for a new contract while injured duo Harvey Barnes and James Justin have also impressed this season.

The Foxes, third in the Premier League, have sold Riyad Mahrez, Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell in the last three summers and Rodgers wants to end any desire players would have to leave the King Power Stadium.

“I’m a realist,” said Rodgers. “I’ve worked at big clubs and I understand the pull.

“It’s not just about the club, it really is about the player. We want to be in a position where we can establish ourselves as a top club. We want to shift the mindset to us being a top club and you only do that by consistently performing and playing well.

"For us, success would be arriving in European football again. Of course, we want to be in the Champions League. Weâre going to try to finish as high as we can. Can we also get to the FA Cup Final? That would define a really good season for us. Weâll fight until the end." 👊 pic.twitter.com/w1mAXb7TOp — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 9, 2021

“It’s an ongoing process. It just all depends. It’s one where of course you want to keep your best players, and if you have them in a contractual situation then you’re in a stronger position.

“However, if a player is really desperate to leave and he’s still in a strong contractual position, for me, you never want to keep players that don’t want to be here.

“Hunger is so important. If players are hungry and they’re coachable and they want to learn, then that’s the formula that allows you to progress as a club.

“I learned through experience that to keep a player who genuinely doesn’t want to be here is counterproductive.

“For us, the club have always dealt really well with that. They will always look to improve the contracts of players where they possibly can.

“It may be the case that in the summer we look to do that.”

The Foxes are four points ahead of West Ham ahead of the clash at the London Stadium and Rodgers heaped praise on Hammers manager David Moyes.

He added: “David has done a great job. He has been able to bring players in and he’s moulded the squad into a tough team to beat. He has organisational skills and experience as a manager, alongside that, you need good players and they have some outstanding players.”

PA Media