Brendan Rodgers reaches new level with Leicester to silence doubters

Leicester manager proves he is far from deluded after outsmarting his rival Tuchel

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and his players celebrate winning the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday. Photo: Matthew Childs/Reuters Expand

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and his players celebrate winning the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday. Photo: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Jason Burt

On the “Deluded Brendan” parody account on Twitter, with its 340,000 followers, the FA Cup final win represented a field day. One tweet showed a photograph of the Leicester City players throwing Brendan Rodgers in the air in celebration with the caption: “And on the 7th day ...”

There is no doubt that Rodgers divides opinion. Some, clearly, see him as deluded; a wonderful self-publicist, a wannabe deity, a footballing David Brent, with gimmicks involving envelopes, who genuinely believes that he is a visionary manager and who talks about neuro-linguistic programming and being on a “magic carpet ride of development”.

