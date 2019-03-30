Brendan Rodgers praises ‘remarkable’ Leicester performance

Brendan Rodgers believes Leicester showed signs against Bournemouth that they are beginning to adapt to his style of play.

Rodgers has now won three of his four matches in charge since leaving Celtic to succeed Claude Puel as boss just over a month ago.

The Foxes attacked with energy and dynamism at times on Saturday and defended with organisation and authority, despite the absence of the suspended Harry Maguire.

“It was a very good performance, especially off the back of an international break,” said Rodgers after his side’s 2-0 victory.

“We were very cohesive in the way we played and it was good to see the ideas coming through after just three or four weeks of working with the players.

“The pressing and aggression was outstanding. With the ball going forward we were very exciting and defensively we kept a clean sheet.

“It’s remarkable what they’ve given today given that so many of them were away on international duty.”

The 61st minute was a poignant moment inside the King Power Stadium as Leicester fans united to applaud the memory of their former chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who would have celebrated his 61st birthday in the coming days.

Khun Vichai died, along with four others, in a helicopter crash just outside the King Power Stadium in October.

Rodgers said: “We are here to play a brand of football that’s attacking and aggressive and on a day that’s a special occasion the fans showed their appreciation, I hope they enjoyed the day.

“The atmosphere in here is incredible when the fans have a team that attacks with speed and quality and I think we saw that today.”

Wes Morgan marked his return to the team with the opening goal after starting in place of Maguire.

Rodgers said: “The big guy has been brilliant. He’s fit and strong and he played it simple over 10-15 metres and helped the team build the game – and we know already that he’s a brilliant defender. I’m very pleased for him.”

Jamie Vardy’s late strike sealed the win for Leicester against a Bournemouth team who, according to manager Eddie Howe, showed signs of fatigue.

“I don’t think we were ourselves today,” said Howe. “We looked a bit leggy and short of our normal sharpness and it showed in the result.

“We fell short today and we are very disappointed. Some players looked tired, they had been away on international duty but I’m not making excuses.

“What I am saying is that Jefferson Lerma has travelled across the world and only came back on Thursday and he is going to be tired.

“It’s something you need to manage on the international scene and something we’ll need to look at managing better in future.

“I think a few were perhaps tired mentally as well and that’s something else we need to look at, but it’s the same for all Premier League teams.”

