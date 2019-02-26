Brendan Rodgers makes Premier League return as Leicester confirm new manager

Brendan Rodgers has been appointed the new manager of Leicester, the club have announced.

The 46-year-old has signed a deal until June 2022 after compensation was agreed with Celtic.

Rodgers replaces Claude Puel after the Frenchman was sacked on Sunday with the 2016 champions 12th in the Premier League.

Rodgers, who was at the King Power Stadium to watch his new side’s Premier League match with Brighton on Tuesday night, said on the club website: “I’m very privileged and honoured to be here as Leicester City manager and I’ll give my life to make the supporters proud of their club.

“Together, we’ll be stronger and I’m looking forward to working with the players, staff and supporters to make the right steps forward.”

Leicester vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: “I’m absolutely delighted to bring a manager of Brendan’s calibre to Leicester City and I look forward to seeing what he, our talented, young squad and our dedicated, skilled team of staff can achieve together.

“As projects, including the development of our new training ground and the proposed expansion of King Power Stadium continue to take shape, and as a young squad of great potential begins to mature, Brendan and his colleagues arrive at an exciting time for Leicester City. We’re continuing to grow as a club and I am anticipating that Brendan’s coaching methods, knowledge and experience can enhance our journey.”

Leicester also confirmed the appointment of Chris Davies as assistant manager, Kolo Toure as first-team coach and Glen Driscoll as first-team fitness coach.

