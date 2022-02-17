Brendan Rodgers is in need of salvation from ‘unknown’ competition

Two months after Brendan Rodgers admitted he did not “even know what the competition is”, the European Conference League is now crucial to Leicester City’s season and, perhaps, his future.

With their defence of the FA Cup over, and a top-seven Premier League finish appearing beyond them, Leicester face Danish club Randers on Thursday night with their manager under pressure to deliver in Europe.

The 4-1 thrashing by Championship club Nottingham Forest in the Cup earlier this month was the lowest point of a frustrating season, but problems have been mounting behind the scenes for some time.

From recruitment over the summer to the long injury list and defensive frailties, Rodgers’s third full season has been more difficult than he could have imagined. It means that the Conference League now seems like a priority for Leicester, and their best chance of securing European football.

Rodgers said: “I grew up being aware of three European competitions, and now that we’re in this one of course we want to win it. We will give everything we can to do that. Every competition we’re in is important, and we see this as a really positive challenge.

“We can still finish in the top seven. Whether it’s the league or this competition which brings European football, that has always been our aim at the beginning of each season.”

After two fifth-placed league finishes and that glorious FA Cup triumph over Chelsea in May, Rodgers has more than fulfilled his remit since arriving in February 2019. Yet tension among supporters has been building for around 12 months, with Leicester even having to deny rumours that Rodgers had been sacked on Monday morning.

The club’s recruitment last summer has polarised opinion, with a number of signings – including Boubakary Soumare, Jannik Vestergaard and Ryan Bertrand – under scrutiny.

There are to be changes behind the scenes, with head of recruitment Lee Congerton, who has worked with Rodgers at Chelsea, Celtic and Leicester, poised to join Serie A club Atalanta when he receives his visa.

On the field, Leicester have conceded 62 goals in all competitions – including 14 from set-pieces – and let in an injury-time equaliser from a corner at home to West Ham on Sunday. Injuries have plagued the season, with Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana and now James Justin out, though a pertinent question could be why they keep happening?

Rodgers has spoken of a “healthy shake-up” this summer through new players who will go straight into his team, but needs a strong finish to ensure his position is not under threat.

“I always try to stay calm and in control of everything,” he said. “There’s always pressure in football but none more so than what you put on yourself. I love working with the players here and that’s all I’ll continue to do with a smile and enjoyment, until somebody tells me differently. If they do, I’ll have done my very best with the resources that I have, and then I’ll move on.”

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi said their defensive problems had to be sorted out. “We need to concentrate more but we are working hard at defending set-pieces,” he said. “This is another great opportunity to come out with something for the season. The season is still on and anything can happen.”

Randers are fifth in their league but have not played competitively since December 12, because of the Danish season’s winter break. The two clubs face each other in the second leg next Thursday in Denmark.