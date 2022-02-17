| 5.6°C Dublin

Brendan Rodgers is in need of salvation from ‘unknown’ competition

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA

Close

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA

John Percy

Two months after Brendan Rodgers admitted he did not “even know what the competition is”, the European Conference League is now crucial to Leicester City’s season and, perhaps, his future.

With their defence of the FA Cup over, and a top-seven Premier League finish appearing beyond them, Leicester face Danish club Randers on Thursday night with their manager under pressure to deliver in Europe.

