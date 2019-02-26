Brendan Rodgers in talks to become Leicester City manager as Neil Lennon nears Celtic return

Brendan Rodgers has been given permission by Celtic to hold talks with Leicester City over becoming their next manager, following Calude Puel’s dismissal on Sunday.

The stunning development could see Rodgers walk out on Celtic with them eight points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, with the club looking to claim an eighth consecutive top-flight title.

Rodgers is set to be joined at the King Power Stadium by his assistant coaches Kolo Toure, the former Arsenal and Manchester City defender, as well as coaches Chris Davies and Glenn Driscoll.

Furthermore, Celtic are understood to be ready to appoint former midfielder and manager Neil Lennon as caretaker manager until the end of the season, five years after he left Celtic Park at the end of the 2013/14 season.

Leicester are understood to have approached Rodgers on Monday in an effort to make a swift appointment for Puel’s replacement, having sacked the Frenchman after the weekend’s 4-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace.

Rodgers is set to return to the Premier League for the first time since being sacked by Liverpool in October 2015, having won back-to-back Premiership titles with Celtic since replacing Ronny Deila for the start of the 2016/17 campaign.

Neil Lennon looks like he’s back in at Celtic... Brendan Rodgers off to Leicester... surprising timing for Brendan to leave now and not in the summer... — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 26, 2019

Online Editors